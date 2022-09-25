News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fourth case of bird flu in space of a week confirmed in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:56 AM September 25, 2022
A fourth outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Suffolk

A fourth outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A case of bird flu has been confirmed at a premises near Hadleigh - the fourth outbreak reported in Suffolk in the space of a week.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency has confirmed another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 is present at the site. 

The agency says a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the infected premises, to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

It comes as cases were confirmed at two premises in Fakenham Magna and at a site in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds.

Cases were also confirmed near Clacton and in Norfolk this week.

Earlier this week Suffolk Trading Standards released some advice on how to keep birds protected against the threat of avian flu.

The tips included:

  • Keep the area where birds live clean and tidy, control rats and mice and regularly clean and disinfect any hard surfaces
  • Keep chickens and turkeys completely separate from ducks and geese
  • Conduct regular maintenance checks on their sheds
  • Clean moss off the roofs, empty gutters and remove vegetation between sheds where birds are kept
  • Draw up contingency plans for storing bedding and dealing with pests
  • Place birds’ feed and water in fully enclosed areas that are protected from wild birds, and remove any spilt feed regularly
  • Put fencing around outdoor areas where birds are allowed and limit their access to ponds or areas visited by wild waterfowl
  • Clean and disinfect footwear before and after entering premises where birds are kept
Suffolk Live News
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

Grundisburgh resident Tony Powell with the hedge, which he says is obstructing drivers' vision

Suffolk County Council

Overgrown Suffolk village hedge labelled a 'danger' to motorists

Dominic Bareham

person
Pakefield beach is a dellightfully wild, rural fringe of Lowestoft. Photo: Lindsay Want

Police identify man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Residents close to RAF Lakenheath are being warned of overnight flying

Suffolk Live News

Noise warning issued as late-night fighter jet exercises planned

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train.

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after being hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon