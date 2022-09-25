Fourth case of bird flu in space of a week confirmed in Suffolk

A fourth outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A case of bird flu has been confirmed at a premises near Hadleigh - the fourth outbreak reported in Suffolk in the space of a week.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency has confirmed another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 is present at the site.

The agency says a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the infected premises, to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

It comes as cases were confirmed at two premises in Fakenham Magna and at a site in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds.

Cases were also confirmed near Clacton and in Norfolk this week.

Earlier this week Suffolk Trading Standards released some advice on how to keep birds protected against the threat of avian flu.

The tips included: