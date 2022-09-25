Fourth case of bird flu in space of a week confirmed in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
A case of bird flu has been confirmed at a premises near Hadleigh - the fourth outbreak reported in Suffolk in the space of a week.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency has confirmed another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 is present at the site.
The agency says a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the infected premises, to limit the risk of the disease spreading.
It comes as cases were confirmed at two premises in Fakenham Magna and at a site in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds.
Cases were also confirmed near Clacton and in Norfolk this week.
Earlier this week Suffolk Trading Standards released some advice on how to keep birds protected against the threat of avian flu.
The tips included:
- Keep the area where birds live clean and tidy, control rats and mice and regularly clean and disinfect any hard surfaces
- Keep chickens and turkeys completely separate from ducks and geese
- Conduct regular maintenance checks on their sheds
- Clean moss off the roofs, empty gutters and remove vegetation between sheds where birds are kept
- Draw up contingency plans for storing bedding and dealing with pests
- Place birds’ feed and water in fully enclosed areas that are protected from wild birds, and remove any spilt feed regularly
- Put fencing around outdoor areas where birds are allowed and limit their access to ponds or areas visited by wild waterfowl
- Clean and disinfect footwear before and after entering premises where birds are kept