Ed Sheeran’s favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 February 2019

Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Castle on the Hill singer Ed Sheeran has taken to social media to show his love for the fish and chip shop in his home town of Framlingham.

The global superstar took to Instagram to share his excitement after ordering from the ‘amazing as ever’ Framlingham Fish Bar on College Road.

In the post Ed shows off his latest dinner of fish and chips from the east Suffolk establishment describing it as “Framlingham fish bar, amazing as ever.”

Asked what their secret was director at Framlingham Fish Bar Inci Korkmaz said: “He just likes our fish and chips.

“He was charming, he’s really nice. He doesn’t seem famous.”

Ed Sheeran has taken to Instagram to express hs love for a Suffolk fish and chip shop Picture: PA

The post - which shows the singers portion of fish and chips from the shop - has now been liked more than 500,000 times with people from all around the world sharing their interest and love for the fish and chip shop.

For Ms Korkmaz the post is not only important for her establishment but for others in the town.

“It’s nice to represent Framlingham and it’s not only good for our business, it’s all about Framlingham.

“Everyone knows he lives here and the post will help a lot of people and shops as well.”

View this post on Instagram

Framlingham fish bar, amazing as ever ❤️

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

She said that the town’s links to the singer had helped become really important.

“It’s making people want to come and visit, especially in the summer time,” said Ms Korkmaz.

“It’s all about Framlingham.”

But what does a global superstar eat with their fish and chips?

Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

For Ed the answer is perhaps easy to guess as the singer also posted a picture of a personalised bottle of ketchup, described as ‘Edchup’ which he ate with the fish and chip supper.

Ed has become well known for his love of the red sauce, even getting a Heinz tattoo to express his fondness for the condiment.

Ms Korkmaz said they would wait and see if the Suffolk star’s social media post helped to attract more customers.

“In the mean time we will see,” said Ms Korkmaz.

Fish and chips on offer in Framlingham Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The fish and chip bar is not the only Suffolk food outlet that the singer has expressed a preference for.

Last year Ed revealed that he was a big fan of the Hot Sausage Company on the high street in Ipswich.

Last year Ed revealed that he was a big fan of the Hot Sausage Company on the high street in Ipswich.

View this post on Instagram

Obviously didn't forget the Edchup

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran announces Ipswich support act

