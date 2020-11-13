Funeral of football fan Simon Dobbin to take place today

Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

The funeral of a football fan who died five years after a brutal attack will take place in Suffolk today.

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin was left brain damaged, unable to walk or talk and needing round-the-clock care after being set upon by a group of hooligans after watching his team play away against Southend United in March 2015.

Mr Dobbin’s family confirmed on October 21 that he had died at his family home in Mildenhall.

His funeral will take place this afternoon at St Mary’s Church in Mildenhall.

The funeral cortège will depart from GR Peachey and Sons office at North Terrace, Mildenhall, at 12.10pm, travelling towards Kings Street, St. Andrews Street and the High Street, arriving at the church around 12.25pm.

Emily and Nicola Dobbin pictured when the DIY SOS team visited their home Picture: GREGG BROWN Emily and Nicola Dobbin pictured when the DIY SOS team visited their home Picture: GREGG BROWN

From there, Mr Dobbin will be carried into church for a private family service due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Around 1pm to 1.15pm, Mr Dobbin will be taken to his final resting place at Mildenhall Cemetery along the High Street, Kings Way and down to Thetford Road.

Mr Dobbin’s family has invited people to pay their respects by lining the streets on the route while adhering to social distancing.

A total of 12 men were jailed in July 2017 for the attack on Mr Dobbin but the last remaining prisoner was released on February 5 this year.

Nine of the men were convicted of violent disorder with three more convicted of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Essex Police has now indicated that it will be reviewing Mr Dobbin’s case following his death.