Investigation opens into cause of fire that ripped through Hadleigh home

A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house - Credit: Suffolk Fire Service

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire that devastated a home in Hadleigh.

A semi-detached property in Churchill Avenue was left badly damaged after a fire spread throughout the house.

Seven fire crews were called to the scene at 7.30pm on Sunday and appliances remained at the scene late into the evening.

Crews from Hadleigh, Ipswich East, Princes Street, Haverhill and Nayland attended and used hose reel jets, aerial ladder platforms and thermal imaging cameras to battle the blaze.

It was brought under control by 9.49pm.

No casualties were reported, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

The second floor windows shattered in the fire and much of the roof was left destroyed.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Whilst the fire is now out we will be in attendance for the next few hours checking for hotspots and we ask local residents to continue to give us space to work."

The fire service has since confirmed that it had opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze.