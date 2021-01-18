Published: 7:00 PM January 18, 2021

A popular skatepark used by cycling, skating and riding enthusiasts in Hadleigh is undergoing a six-week transformation.

Work started today to "enhance and expand" Hadleigh Skatepark, which opened in Pykenham Way in 2015.

The works, which are set to take around six weeks to complete, are slightly delayed due to coronavirus.

However, the current lockdown means no-one will miss out on any skating time, as the park should be reopened by the time restrictions ease.

The skatepark extension in Hadleigh is being built by The Freestyle Collective. The darker area is the existing park and the lighter area shows the added elements for the extension. - Credit: The Freestyle Collective

The extension is a "collaborative project" between the leaseholders, Hadleigh Town Council, Babergh District Council and the designers, the Freestyle Collective.

The improvements include new ramps, stairs, pipes and rails, which will all be added to the existing set up.

Work on the skatepark in Hadleigh has begun. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A spokesman for Hadleigh Town Council said: "The extension is being built by The Freestyle Collective and covers the main criteria the user group identified, enhancing the existing park whilst adding challenge and continued flow of the obstacles.

"Work commences today and will last approximately six weeks.

"We hope that the current pandemic restrictions will begin to ease around the time of completion so it can be enjoyed by users of all abilities and ages."

The work is thanks to over £60,000 which has been raised by Hadleigh Skatepark Fundraising Trust, including their own fundraising, community infrastructure levy (CIL) funding from Babergh District Council and Hadleigh Town Council, a substantial European grant and a little extra help from a Tesco Bags of Help grant.

The official opening of Hadleigh Skate Park back in 2015. - Credit: Archant

The town council said the skatepark in Pykenham Way is a "great asset" to the town and is used regularly by a number of enthusiasts across cycling, skating and riding.

The extension was championed by the Hadleigh Skatepark Fundraising Trust, who raised funds and did the preliminary research for the project, endorsed by Hadleigh Town Council.

As leaseholders of the grounds, Hadleigh Town Council applied for a grant from Babergh District Council to help fund the extension and are financially contributing as well.

"We would like to give special thanks to Babergh District Council for leading the planning and procurement. A true collaborative project," a spokesman for the town council said.

Work on the skatepark in Hadleigh has started to revamp the site. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Councillor Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, added: “I’m pleased that work to extend the Pykenham Way skatepark is now underway.

"This is an exciting collaborative project, made possible by Hadleigh Skatepark Fundraising Trust, Hadleigh Town Council and the community.

“Babergh District Council has also provided a significant contribution to the project in the form of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), demonstrating our commitment to providing the facilities needed to keep pace with housing growth, and allow our residents to lead active and healthy lives.

“Both this, and the ongoing refurbishment of Hadleigh Pool, forms a key part of our vision for the town – ensuring Hadleigh is a place that everyone is proud to call home.”

The Hadleigh swimming pool has been tiled and will be ready to welcome visitors by Spring 2021. - Credit: Babergh District Council

Hadleigh Pool is set to open to the public by the spring - with the new pool boasting five 25-metre lanes, disabled access, a sauna, spectator seating, changing places and shower facilities.