Shop owners and people in Hadleigh have criticised new social distancing measures in the town’s High Street – including barriers to block parking spaces.

The measures, which came into force on Monday, have seen a one way system put in place on High Street, with cars only permitted to travel from the Angel Street roundabout, southbound along to Benton Street.

Barriers have also been put in place to block parking spaces in a bid to help pedestrians follow social distancing guidelines.

A 20mph speed limit has also been introduced.

Issues with the suspension of parking spaces, the ‘ugly’ image of bright orange barriers and difficulties crossing the road have been raised by local people who have been vocal in opposing the measures.

Shop owners have also expressed concerns about a drop in passing trade which they say could deal another blow to business after their forced closure during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cheryl Dade who runs Rosebud Florist, said: “The footfall has dropped so badly already and it’s only been two days.

“I went around to visit some other shops this afternoon and they all said the same thing.

“A lot of us get trade from people driving past and seeing something they stop for, but those customers are all gone now. Nobody is listening to us.

“I could not possibly cope without passing trade and if this goes on for much longer I’ll be done for.

“Especially with everyone just coming out of Covid, I don’t think we can survive.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Suffolk, Hadleigh Town Councillor Frank Minns said: “The problem is that in the central part of the high street, the pavements are barely 1m wide.

“If you wanted to keep 1m clear you had to walk in the road and that was clearly not very safe.

“I actually think the reviews have been a bit mixed.

“The whole point of this is that we are trying to get people into the high street who would otherwise, because they are worried about social distancing, not come to the high street.

“Its not pretty, there’s no doubt about it.

“But we can’t put anything permanent in because this isn’t designed to last terribly long.”

Mr Timms added that the current plans were presented to them by Suffolk County Council in June after the town council were told their suggestions were unpractical.

He said that “tweaks” needed to be made and the council will review the plans at a meeting on Monday evening.

He said: “We need to try and look at this more calmly than some people are doing in order the decided what the plan ought to be in the future.”