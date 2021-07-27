'The people of West Suffolk deserve better': Vote of no confidence for Hancock

Published: 7:15 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 7:25 PM July 27, 2021

A vote of no confidence has been issued for Matt Hancock by community leaders in one of the largest towns in his constituency.

Newmarket Town Council made the decision at last night's council meeting and it comes after Mr Hancock resigned as Secretary of State for Health and Social care after he was caught on camera embracing a former aide.

The decision was a split decision with five councillors in favour and five councillors against and three abstentions - with the mayor Michael Jefferys who used his casting vote in favour of the vote of no confidence resolution.

Mr Jefferys said: "Matt Hancock I feel has embarrassed the people who live in West Suffolk and has indeed let the people of West Suffolk down."

He felt the West Suffolk MP's "way of carrying out government business has been very questionable".

"There has been lots of reasons for not being happy with our MP and being caught in the way he was was the final straw."

The councillors passed the resolution which stated: "Newmarket Town Council states its concerns that the West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock, neglected the best interests of his constituency.

"As Secretary of State for Health he has demonstrated hypocrisy and hubris in the pursuit of his own interests. Newmarket Town Council states that we no longer have confidence in Matthew Hancock MP representing Newmarket."

Independent councillor Douglas Hall, who voted in favour of the vote of no confidence said: "Having been involved in the community throughout the whole Covid pandemic I felt like the behaviour of the man at the top of the chain was not appropriate and as our MP he is representing West Suffolk and Newmarket.

"I think I would have voted the same way whoever the MP was."

It has been reported that three Conservative councillors walked out of the meeting with one branding the vote as a "disgrace".

A spokesperson for West Suffolk Conservative Association said: “Even the Labour/Independent controlled local town council couldn’t find a majority against Matt Hancock.

"We are very grateful for the strong local support Matt is receiving.”

The vote of confidence will have no real effect on Matt Hancock's role as West Suffolk MP but it sends a strong statement that one of the largest towns in his constituency felt his behaviour was not appropriate.