Family pay tribute to stroke survivor who died in crash

Published: 12:09 PM September 3, 2021

The family of 48-year-old man have paid tribute to him after he died in a crash on the A1017 in Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police/supplied by the family

The family of a man who died in a crash on the A1017 in Haverhill have paid tribute to him, saying he "enjoyed life to the fullest".

Officers were called shortly before 10.30pm on Thursday, August 19, following reports of a collision involving a red car – Hyundai Getz – and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian – a man aged in his 40s – was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he sadly died on Saturday, August 21, as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Pending a formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Clifford Anness, aged 48, from Haverhill.

Mr Anness’s family said he would be sadly be missed by all his family and friends.

A statement from the family said: "Clifford Anness, aged 48, sadly passed away after a very bad car accident that took place in Haverhill on the 19th August.

"Clifford enjoyed life to the fullest until he had a stroke in 2019 but he still carried on with life, he loved spending time with everyone.

"R.I.P Cliffy until we meet again, love you always, love your family and friends. Your mum is going to miss you lots"