Investigation launched into cause of huge blaze at home in Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:27 AM September 20, 2022
The fire started at a home in Cambridge Way, Haverhill, on Monday morning

The fire started at a home in Cambridge Way, Haverhill, on Monday morning - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have launched an investigation into the cause of a blaze that broke out in terraced housing in a west Suffolk town.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Cambridge Way, Haverhill, shortly before 11.30am on Monday.

People living in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors shut, while police closed the road for several hours.

A total of 12 engines from Woodbridge, Sudbury, Haverhill, Cambridge, Wickhambrook, Ixworth, Clare and Long Melford fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

The fire service later confirmed the fire started in the living room of a terraced house, with the blaze eventually spreading to neighbouring properties.

No one was injured in the incident.

A fire service spokesman has confirmed an investigation into the incident has been started, but a cause of the blaze is yet to be established.

