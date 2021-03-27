Published: 12:00 PM March 27, 2021

Those who are eligible and have not had their vaccine are being urged to book now - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Those eligible for the coronavirus vaccine are being encouraged to book their appointments.

Over 60% of people aged over 16 in Suffolk and north Essex have had their first vaccine, with many beginning to have their second jabs.

Now, however, with concerns looming nationally about vaccine supply, those who have not yet taken up the offer of a vaccine are being asked to do so now.

The Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the large vaccination centres in the region is urging people who are in the eligible categories to get vaccinated.

The trust currently runs centres at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, the former Riverwalk School in Bury St Edmunds, West Suffolk Council offices in Mildenhall as well as the Jobserve Stadium in Colchester and Clacton Hospital.

It's urging people to get their first vaccine as it expects a slowdown in the programme from March 29 because of the reduction in the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Who is eligible at the moment?

people aged 50 and over

people at who are classed at clinically extremely vulnerable

people who live or work in care homes

health and social care workers

people with a condition that puts them at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)

people with a learning disability

people who are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus

Despite concerns about the supply of the vaccine there are no plans to close any of the vaccination centres being run across Suffolk and North Essex, including those being run at GPs, which has been the case elsewhere.

Earlier this week the high levels of vaccinations in our region were praised for having an important impact on the decreasing numbers of patients being treated for the coronavirus in Suffolk.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the Ipswich and East Suffolk, West Suffolk and North Essex clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) said: "The vaccine programme is having an impact.

"It's been great to see the volumes that we have got through, but also the care and attention we have paid to all our community.

"This is very much a team sport and we have had incredible support from the public, who have come forward to volunteer."