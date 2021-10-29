News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Covid hospital admissions rise by a third in Suffolk and north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM October 29, 2021
Covid hospital admissions have risen in Suffolk and north Essex, government data has revealed

Covid hospital admissions have risen in Suffolk and north Essex, government data has revealed

The number of Covid patients being treated at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex has risen by about a third in a week.

Latest government figures reported on October 26 revealed East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, was treating 82 patients for coronavirus.

This was a rise from 64 the previous week.

At the trust which manages West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, the number of patients rose from 24 to 35 in the same timeframe.

The overall number of virus patients in the region's hospitals has risen by 32.9% in the last seven days as infection rates have steadily risen in recent weeks.

Grab The Jab

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star newspapers has launched the 'Grab the Jab' campaign - Credit: Archant

The rate in Ipswich was the highest in the whole of England at one point last week, with other districts also reporting figures higher than the national average.

A new campaign has been launched by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star newspapers encouraging people to 'Grab the Jab' and get their Covid vaccine.

The campaign has been backed by a number of health leaders in Suffolk, with the county's director for public health Stuart Keeble describing vaccines as the "most effective way of protecting people and reducing the spread".

Coronavirus
Ipswich Hospital
Colchester General Hospital
Suffolk

