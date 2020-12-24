Infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex rise as region prepares for Tier 4 measures

Published: 5:30 AM December 24, 2020

Coronavirus infection rates have increased throughout Suffolk and Essex as the government announced both counties would be under strict Tier 4 measures from Boxing Day.

Babergh is the district with the highest infection rate in Suffolk, overtaking Ipswich, after it reported 248.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to December 19.

Suffolk's county town Ipswich had the second highest rate of 227.8 cases per 100,000 people in the same timeframe.

West Suffolk's rate was 194.9, Mid Suffolk's was 187.7 and the rate for East Suffolk, the lowest in the county, was 155.5.

Over the border in north Essex, Braintree's infection rate was reported as 650.1 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to December 19.

Colchester's rate was 293.8 and Tendring's was 241.5 in the same timeframe.

The national seven-day infection rate for England is now at 331.0 cases per 100,000 people.

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced on Wednesday that Suffolk and the whole of Essex would be placed under lockdown-style Tier 4 measures from Boxing Day in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The Essex districts of Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford were previously left in Tier 2.