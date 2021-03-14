News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Sophie Barnett

Published: 1:04 PM March 14, 2021
Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Find out which areas of Suffolk recorded almost no cases of Covid in the last seven days of available data. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

New postcode data shows the areas of Suffolk that have recorded less than three cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days and have almost suppressed the disease. 

The government's data breaks down the region into postcode areas known as MSOAs, to show the rolling rate of the virus and the number of recorded cases in the last week. 

In the latest data, which analyses the seven days up to Monday, March 8, 49 postcode areas in Suffolk recorded less than three cases. 

These included eight MSOAs in Babergh, four in Ipswich, one in Forest Heath, eight in Mid Suffolk, eight in St Edmundsbury, nine in Suffolk Coastal and 11 in Waveney. 

In the north of Essex, 17 postcode areas also recorded less than three cases. 

The full list of postcode areas with a seven-day rate of zero (less than three cases) per 100,000 people can be found in the table below.

Seven-day rates are calculated by dividing the total number of cases in the past week by the area’s population, and multiplying by 100,000.

Each area’s figures are converted into an infection rate per 100,000 people, so data is standardised and comparable across the UK.

In recent weeks, all of Suffolk's districts have continued to show near constant decreases in the number of people testing positive for the virus. 

However, Suffolk chief constable Steve Jupp has pleaded with residents to continue to "guard against complacency" on Covid.

In his column for this newspaper, he said: "There is now cause for optimism, with the vaccination roll-programme going so well.

"However, we need to guard against complacency and understand that, while the government has set out its phased roadmap for a return to a more normalised way of living, we still need to protect ourselves, our families and the NHS by abiding by whatever restrictions are in place."

The postcode data shows that Felixstowe East had the highest infection rate in Suffolk in the seven days up to March 8, recording 16 cases and 190.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This was closely followed by Mildenhall which had an infection rate of 121.5 cases per 100,000 people, after recording 11 positive tests. 

Felixstowe West, Parson's Heath and Christchurch Park also all had infection rates of over 100. 

The seven-day incidence rate for England is now around 59 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, new data shows that up to one in 331 people in Suffolk have tested positive for coronavirus.

The figures come from the Office for National Statistics and exclude cases in hospitals, care homes and other institutional settings.  

The latest data is a little behind the daily infection rate data provided by the government and covers the week to March 6.

The survey splits Suffolk into two areas - one area covers the East Suffolk areas, the former Waveney and Suffolk Coastal districts, while the other area covers the remaining districts with the addition of the Essex district of Tendring.  

The latest figures show that in both areas of Suffolk, one in 331 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

