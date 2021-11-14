News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:28 AM November 14, 2021
Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Coronavirus infection rates have started to fall in Suffolk and north Essex — but case numbers remain high in Ipswich, Colchester and Newmarket.

Government data has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

For the week up to November 8, the MSOA with the highest Covid rate in the region was Marks Tey & Wakes Colne just outside of Colchester at 666.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Rates were also high in North Newmarket, Studlands & Exning at 521.7, while Ipswich's highest figure was in Whitehouse at 499.5.

However, infection rates have started to fall in the last few weeks after Haverhill West reported the region's highest figure at 1206.7 a fortnight ago.

Suffolk remains an Enhanced Response Area for three more weeks, meaning extra government support has been brought in to tackle high rates of Covid.

