Interactive map reveals Suffolk neighbourhoods with highest Covid rates

Kesgrave, near Ipswich, has the highest Covid rate in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kesgrave currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate throughout Suffolk and north Essex.

Public Health England figures for the week leading up to March 20 have broken down postcodes into areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have a population of about 8,000.

The data has revealed Kesgrave East and Martlesham currently has the highest Covid rate in the region, with 1,857.7 cases per 100,000 people after 252 new infections reported in the seven previous days.

Neighbouring Kesgrave West and Rushmere, which previously had the highest case rate, has a rate of 1,595.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Greenstead in Colchester, Essex had the lowest case rate in the region with 563.3 per 100,000 people.

As case rates are continuing to rise across the region some hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have suspended visiting to their wards.

It comes after the number of people with Covid-19 at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has almost doubled in a week - with public health leaders "understandably concerned" at rising cases.