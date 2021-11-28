News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:52 AM November 28, 2021
The latest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed

New data has revealed the Suffolk and north Essex neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest coronavirus infection rates.

Government figures for the week up to November 22 have been broken down into postcode areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, each consisting of an average of 8,000 people.

The data has revealed Ipswich's Covid rates are continuing to fall, only a few weeks after the town reported the highest overall rate for the whole of England.

Coggeshall & Kelvedon, just outside of Colchester, has the region's highest rate at 1083.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This was closely followed by Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds with a rate of 1061.3.

Earlier this month, Suffolk was made an Enhanced Response Area and received extra government support in a bid to tackle high Covid rates.

Rules such as face masks in shops and on public transport are to be brought back in the coming days after two cases of the new Omicron Covid variant were identified in the UK — including one in Essex.

Coronavirus
Data
Suffolk

