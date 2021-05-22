News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Testing capacity in Needham Market ramped up after cases of Indian variant

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:55 PM May 22, 2021   
Needham Market coronavirus testing site, Suffolk

Three new cases of the Indian variant have been identified in the Needham Market area and the town is now being targeted for testing - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of people in Needham Market have been tested for Covid after three new cases in the town were found to be the Indian variant of the virus.

Suffolk County Council has confirmed a second mobile testing unit will be operating in the car park in High Street on Sunday and Monday after around 800 people were tested at the site on Saturday.

A decision on whether the second unit will stay past Monday will be made in due course.

Spaces are available on Sunday and Monday and can be booked by visiting here or by calling 119.

People are urged to pre-book appointments and wear masks when they attend.

It was confirmed on Friday that four new cases of the Indian variant of Covid - formally known as B.1.617.2 - had been identified in Suffolk.

Three of these were identified in Needham Market and one in Newmarket.

A previous case has been historically traced to Mildenhall.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk's director of public health, said: "It has been a sterling effort today – not only from staff at the testing site, but the number of people who came for a test.

"I’d like to thank them for helping us to track cases of Covid-19 in the area and ultimately breaking the chain of infection and keeping Suffolk safe."

