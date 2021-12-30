Mid Suffolk hits record high as Covid cases increase across region

Covid case rates have reached a record high in Mid Suffolk as the region reports increases across the board in the last seven days.

Mid Suffolk's rates went from 844 per 100,000 in the seven days to December 18 to 1,070 per 100,000 - the highest figure on record in the area since mass testing began.

It is below the national average for infection rates in the seven days to Christmas Day which stands at 1,231.8 per 100,000 in England.

In Ipswich, the rate is higher than the national average and currently stands at 1,345.8 per 100,000 in the seven days to December 25.

This is a small increase from 1,014.1 recorded in the seven days to December 18.

Babergh has seen the greatest increase in its rates from 709.9 to 1,099.9 per 100,000 recorded on December 25

The number of cases in East Suffolk has also risen sharply with 1071.2 recorded on December 25 which rose from 710.1 in the previous week.

Cases in West Suffolk are far lower than the national average but rose in the seven day period. The rate has risen from 658.8 on December 18 to 821.8 on December 25.

Although there has been a rise in positive cases the number of Covid-related admissions to Suffolk hospitals has been described as "stable" by a chief medical officer, who encouraged people to take precautions over the holiday period.

Dr Angela Tillett, chief medical officer at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, said: “The number of people with COVID-19 admitted to our hospitals is stable this week, however we are expecting to see an increase as infection rates rise in the community.

“We are focused on providing safe and effective care for all our patients, with and without COVID-19."