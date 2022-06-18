Friends shave head after teen's cancer diagnosis
- Credit: Michele Freeman
Two Sudbury boys have shaved their hair, to support their friend with cancer.
Luke Watson, 13, was diagnosed with lymphoma on April 25, after experiencing stomach pains for some weeks prior.
He was transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital after mum Hayley Crawte grew concerned and took him to A&E in West Suffolk Hospital.
The teenager had to be put in an induced coma for four days, and spent time in intensive care.
Last week, Luke was able to come home from hospital, while he has a break in between rounds of chemotherapy.
“Luke’s doing OK,” said Hayley. “He's able to get about more, which is nice. I think it helps just being in his own home.”
The treatment has meant that he is starting to lose his hair. So, two of his close friends, Jamie Rose and Max Freeman, decided to shave their hair, in solidarity with their friend.
“I’ve known Luke since we were both about six-weeks old,” explained Max, 13.
The pair went to the same baby classes, then the same primary school, and now attend Sir Thomas Gainsborough school together.
“I knew he would be going bald, so I thought maybe I could support him, so that when he comes back to school he won’t feel so left out,” said Max.
Jamie, 12, met Luke and Max while playing football at AFC Sudbury.
“I met Luke when we were around ten or eleven,” he said. “I felt really bad for him, so I thought I would help try to raise some money. I think between me and Max, we’ve raised about £800.”
The have gathered sponsorship, to be donated to the ‘Luke’s Army’ GoFundMe page. Hayley and her husband, Will, have both temporarily had to give up work while Luke was having treatment.
Max’s mother, Michele Freeman, is a family friend, and started the page to help the family.
She said: “I’m really proud of him, wanting to support his best friend. I think it’s really honourable.”
Jamie’s mum, Stephanie Rose, agrees. “I’m really proud of the boys, as I know they’ve been a bit nervous.
“They just want to do anything they can to put a smile on Luke and the family’s face.”