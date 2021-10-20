Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools

Published: 3:10 PM October 20, 2021

Face masks and other additional measures are to be reintroduced to reduce Covid-19 transmission in Suffolk schools.

Suffolk County Council is advising schools to reintroduce certain measures after the October half-term.

The extra measures being implemented are as follows:

All staff in education to wear face coverings in communal areas outside of the classroom, unless exempt for medical reasons.

Students in all secondary and higher education settings to wear face coverings in communal areas outside of the classroom, unless exempt for medical reasons.

All education settings to restrict entry to their site to essential visitors only.

Any visitors to wear a face covering while on-site, this includes adults collecting children in the playground.

The number of cases within children and young people aged 10-14 has increased by almost 15% and cases amongst 15- to19-year-olds has increased by 32% in the past week of data.

This means that in October alone schoolchildren in Suffolk have lost 26,264 days of education due to positive cases of Covid-19.

There has also been an increase in cases amongst other age ranges across Suffolk, which may be due in part, to family transmission.

These measures will be reviewed during the week commencing Monday, November 15.

Stuart Keeble, Director of Public Health said: “We have seen the number of Suffolk pupils with covid-19 increase so are working with schools to implement these additional measures immediately to help break the chain of transmission.

“We are taking these numbers seriously and school leaders are being extremely vigilant to ensure children and staff safe.

Suffolk director of public health Stuart Keeble has warned that covid case numbers are rising rapidly. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

"If parents have concerns, we would advise them to speak to their schools who will be able to reassure parents of the measures they are taking.

“Our main focus is to balance pupil and staff safety whilst giving children as positive and normal education as possible.”

There are also 12 schools in Suffolk with enhanced Covid measures after a number of cases.

The schools known to be enforcing the measures are Kesgrave High School, Chantry Academy, East Bergholt High School, East Point Academy, Sybil Andrews, Breckland, Thurston Community College, St Mary’s in Hadleigh, Northgate High School, Occold Primary School, St Johns in Ipswich, St Albans, Copleston High School and Dale Hall.