Published: 3:19 PM February 1, 2021

Parts of Ipswich have reported the largest number of covid cases - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

New data has been released which breaks down where coronavirus cases have been reported in Suffolk.

The latest data, which covers January 20-26 shows that areas of Ipswich have reported the highest numbers of cases of any Middle Super Output Area (MSOA) in Suffolk in the past week.

MSOAs are the size of a large housing estate or a cluster of small villages - there are 6,791 of them in England.

Westgate ward came top of the list with 49 cases, followed by Gipping and Chantry on 44 and Maidenhall, Stoke and Port on 41.

Ipswich Borough Council leader, David Ellesmere, said last week that the number of cases in the town was starting to fall but there was still a long way to go.

“The good news is that Covid-19 cases in Ipswich are now falling but the rates are still far too high and Ipswich Hospital remains under huge pressure," said Mr Ellesmere.

Outside of Ipswich the highest number of cases reported was in Rendlesham, Orford and Hollesley, which had 40 cases.

The data comes only two weeks after the Prison Service confirmed that there had been an outbreak of the virus at Hollesley Bay prison.