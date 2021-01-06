News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Mapped: Where the coronavirus vaccines will be administered in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:31 PM January 6, 2021   
Two Rivers Medical Centre is one of six primary care network hubs in the region which have been administering the Pfizer vaccine in December

Further coronavirus vaccination centres are set to open across Suffolk from next Monday – but where will they be?

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is already being administered to people at Ipswich Hospital and West Suffolk Hospital, while as many as four GP surgeries have also been vaccinating the most vulnerable members of society.

Across Suffolk and north Essex, 10,000 people have received their first dose of the German-made vaccine so far, while the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine began its nationwide rollout on Monday.

Analysis by this newspaper has found however that 520,000 people in Suffolk and north Essex currently live in areas without vaccination centres.

This coming Monday (January 11), 13 vaccination centres will open in Suffolk. So far, it is known that five anticipated sites will be operated by the Suffolk GP Federation – namely a site at Trinity Park near Ipswich and undisclosed sites in Woodbridge, Haverhill, Stowmarket and Debenham.

The locations of all sites are expected to be announced in the coming days, however health bosses remain tight-lipped over fears that centres may become overwhelmed with enquiries.

As such, the public has been asked not to contact surgeries, hospitals or vaccination centres and are instead being asked to wait until they are contacted directly.


Coronavirus

