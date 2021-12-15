Rise in Suffolk Covid cases as UK reaches record high for positive tests

Coronavirus cases have risen sharply in the region, as Wednesday recorded the highest number of positive tests at any point so far during the pandemic.

In Suffolk as a whole cases rose from 431.5 per 100,000 people on December 4 to 512.4 per 100,000 to December 11.

The latest statistics compare the seven days to December 11 with the seven days to December 4.

Ipswich has seen a dramatic rise in the number of Covid cases with 568.5 per 100,000 recorded on December 11 which rose by over 150 as 402.3 per 100,000 were recorded on December 4.

The number of cases in East Suffolk has also risen sharply with 489.9 cases per 100,000 recorded on December 11 which was up from 367.1 the previous week.

Cases have dropped in Babergh and West Suffolk with Babergh recording 509 per 100,000 down from 529.5 the seven days prior.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

West Suffolk previously had the highest Covid rate in the county at the start of the month but has decreased even though a number of Omicron cases have been suspected at west Suffolk schools.

West Suffolk saw a drop from 500.8 cases per 100,00 on December 4 to 494.6 on December 11.

Cases in mid Suffolk have also risen going up from 419.6 per 100,000 to 505.5 in the space of seven days.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster jab in a recent Downing Street press conference stating it was "absolutely vital" for everyone to get theirs.

Mr Johnson added: "People have responded with an amazing spirit of duty and obligation to others and I want to say that each and every one of you who rolls up your sleeve to get jabbed is helping this national effort.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus - Credit: PA

"While hospital admissions are going up nationwide, we’re starting to see admissions coming down among some of the more vulnerable older age groups where we’ve already got those boosters in arms.

“The pace of rollout across the four nations is such that the UK as a whole now has twice as many boosters per head as the EU, and more than twice as many as the United States.”