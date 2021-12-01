West Suffolk's Covid rate rises to become highest in county

West Suffolk is now reporting the highest coronavirus infection rate in the county, according to latest data.

The district's rate has risen in the last seven days to 484.2 cases per 100,000 for the week up to November 27, above the national average of 438.4 cases per 100,000 people.

It is one of two areas in Suffolk that has seen an increase in the last seven days, having risen from 479.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Babergh's rate also rose to 422.7, while East Suffolk's and Mid Suffolk's figures have fallen to 345.5 and 340.7 respectively.

The rate Ipswich — which in October was England's highest — has continued to fall and was reported as 281.2 in the most recent data.

Three cases of the new Omicron variant have so far been identified in East Anglia, though none have been found in Suffolk.

Rules on wearing face masks in shops and restrictions on testing for travellers have been reintroduced in response to the emergence of the variant.