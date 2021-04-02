News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres to close from June

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:48 AM April 2, 2021   
The Covid-19 vaccination centre gets up and running at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Margaret Riches gets her vaccination. Credit-Sonya Duncan

The Covid-19 vaccination centre gets up and running at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Margaret Riches gets her vaccination. Credit-Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Four coronavirus vaccination centres run by the Suffolk GP Federation are set to close from June as attention shifts towards the under-50s.

Ipswich Borough Council have agreed to the use of Gainsborough Sports Centre as the first site to ad

Ipswich Borough Council have agreed to the use of Gainsborough Sports Centre as the first site to administer Covid vaccines in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

The four sites, at Trinity Park, Debenham, Haverhill and Stowmarket, are expected to close from mid-June as the county looks to shift its focus towards vaccinating people under 50.

So far, the centres – in addition to a fifth site in Woodbridge – have given out 91,000 jabs across the nine priority groups set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

All centres will continue to give out second doses until the groups are complete, which is expected to happen by June 17. The main focus of all centres this month is to administer second doses.

The Together Programme is being run by the team at The Mix in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Together Programme is being run by the team at The Mix in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

The site in Woodbridge will remain open until September, giving out both the second dose to the over-50s as well as jabs to younger people.

From June, the vaccinations will mostly be carried out by primary care network (PCN) sites, as well as the centres opened by NHS England and pharmacies.

Suffolk has consistently ranked among the most-vaccinated counties in England in recent months, with data released Thursday showing Suffolk and North Essex currently rank 10th nationwide for first doses administered

Ipswich Borough Council have agreed to the use of Gainsborough Sports Centre as the first site to ad

Ipswich Borough Council have agreed to the use of Gainsborough Sports Centre as the first site to administer Covid vaccines in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

The Together Programme is being run by the team at The Mix in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Together Programme is being run by the team at The Mix in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

Speaking after the figures were published, Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said: "It’s important to first recognise and commend the work of all involved in the vaccination rollout.

"To be one of the best performing areas in the country is a remarkable achievement, and we must thank the tireless efforts of every single volunteer involved.

"The feedback we have received about the vaccination programme has been extremely positive.

"People are particularly pleased with the management and efficiency of vaccine sites, and the friendliness and professionalism of staff, with many wishing to voice their gratitude for receiving the jab."

The Suffolk GP Federation is a not-for-profit community interest organisation owned by 57 GP practices in the county, and has helped to vaccinate patients of 28 GP practices in the Ipswich and East Suffolk and West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups.

Coronavirus

