Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘No doubt prison staff are in control’ - jail monitors hit back in ‘political correctness’ row

19 November, 2018 - 11:24
HMP Warren Hill. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

HMP Warren Hill. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A jail which calls prisoners “residents” and cells “rooms” is right to use the terms - despite claims it is being overly-PC and giving prisoners too much control, independent monitors at the facility have said.

HMP Warren Hill. Picture: PHIL MORLEYHMP Warren Hill. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Colin Reid, chairman of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at HMP Warren Hill, said he was “surprised” at criticism Ipswich criminologist and prison commentator Faith Spear made of the language staff use at the Category C jail in Hollesley, near Woodbridge.

Mrs Spear, who rose to prominence after she was dismissed as chairman of HMP Hollesley Bay’s IMB for highlighting what she saw as failings in the criminal justice system, said Warren Hill - which had a population of 242 at the end of September - risked giving prisoners too much control by using politically correct terms.

“Are we trying to normalise a prison to make it more acceptable or palatable by changing our language?” she asked.

“I think you can get caught up too much in the language and worried we are going to offend.

“I worry that the prisoners, offenders, inmates or whatever you call them will then be running the institution they are in.

“There is respect but there is also going over the top and you can’t tell who is actually in charge.”

However Mr Reid said: “The IMB emphasises that Warren Hill’s humane and constructive approach to rehabilitation ‘is possible because there is a clear disciplinary framework with an appropriately focused attention to security concerns’.

“Prisoners have frequently told us they feel safe and there is no doubt whatsoever that the governor and staff are in control.

“The prison’s pioneering regime, and the language used to express it, are not at all affected by ‘political correctness’ but constitute an honest, confident and practical approach.

“This uses both challenge and support to help men, most of whom have been in prison for many years, to learn self-discipline and to show they can be responsible members of a community while preparing for release.

“At a time when reoffending rates are high and many prisons are reported to be in a state of crisis, Warren Hill shows an alternative way forward.”

The decision to use the terms “residents” and “rooms” was made by managers at the prison and was not a directive from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

In response to Mrs Spear’s comments, a spokesman for the MoJ said: “The governor at Warren Hill believes this measure will ensure prisoners feel treated with decency and can contribute positively to society - part of a much wider rehabilitative culture that helps offenders with training and employment upon release.

“Giving governors the autonomy and freedom to make decisions in the prisons they know best can help offenders turn their lives around and ultimately reduce reoffending.”

■ What do you think? Write, giving your full contact details, to andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk or comment below

Related articles

Controversial ‘cheese wedge’ development recommended for refusal

22 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A proposal to create 100 new homes on the site of former council offices looks set to be refused.

Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

30 minutes ago Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Get out the hats, gloves and overcoats today as it’s going to be cold.

Pre-school celebrates ‘outstanding’ Oftsed inspection

06:46 Russell Cook
Pupils at Horringer Pre School celebrating their 'outstanding' report. Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM PR

Horringer Pre-School is celebrating after receiving an “outstanding” rating following an Ofsted inspection.

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

05:16 Mariam Ghaemi
St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

A £400,000 fall in car parking revenue in Bury St Edmunds shows the need for government to provide greater support to town centres, a business leader has said.

Record £30,000 donation gets Surviving Winter appeal off to a flying start in Suffolk

05:30 Brad Jones
Brad Jones, Joshua Hopkins and Tim Holder at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year’s Surviving Winter appeal has got off to one of its best ever starts in Suffolk – and has been boosted by a record £30,000 match funding pledge.

NSPCC calls for help over Christmas as calls to helpline increase

00:05 Will Jefford
The NSPCC have started their Christmas campaign. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New figures show that 250 children were referred to the police or local authorities in Suffolk over the last 12 months by the NSPCC.

Car flips after two car crash on A1065

Yesterday, 18:58 Will Jefford
A VW Passat could be seen overturned on teh side fo the road. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24