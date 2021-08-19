Published: 12:09 PM August 19, 2021

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk home near Framlingham was near the top of the Virtual Globetrotting list - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate has once again been ranked among the UK's most-viewed celebrity homes online.

The superstar's home near Framlingham, near to where he grew up, was looked up 95,641 times on property site Virtual Globetrotting.

This made the 30-year-old's home the 12th most-viewed celebrity property in the country, below other big names such as Jeremy Clarkson and Harry Styles.

The data was compiled by residential retail firm UNCLE.

Shape of You hitmaker Sheeran has spent part of his fortune on building up a property empire.

However, he spends most of his time at his Suffolk estate that has been dubbed 'Sheeranville'.

Ed recently got into a dispute with East Suffolk Council over a wooden pergoda after a complaint was filed over whether it needed planning permission.

Amazon presenter Jeremy Clarkson's home, as seen on Clarkson's Farm, topped the list - Credit: Ian West/PA

Grand Tour presenter Clarkson's Chipping Norton home topped the Virtual Globetrotting UK list with 198,150 views, closely followed by the Ewhurst home of Rolling Stones guitarist Eric Clapton on 180,423 hits.

Ryan Prince, founder at UNCLE, said: "It’s human nature to be curious about other people’s homes.

"With property prices at an all time high, it’s easy to see why people may want to indulge in a little bit of escapism and learn more about their favourite celebrities’ luxurious homes in sought-after locations across the world."