Finishing touches to former council building homes plans

The finishing touches for plans to turn the former Babergh Council buildings in Hadleigh into housing are set to be given the green light later this week.

The plans to convert the former base of Babergh District Council into 57 homes were originally given planning permission in March 2019, but delays and issues relating to conditions in the permissions put the brakes on the development.

The project comprises of one, two, and three-bedroom flats and apartments, as well as a four-bedroom maisonette.

Alterations will go before the council's planning committee this week for the premise in Cork Lane and Bridge Street, with officers recommending the plans for the go-ahead with conditions.

The alterations include adding safety glass windows to those that face the nearby Hadleigh cricket ground, as well as some layout changes.

Documents that are set to be presented at Babergh's planning committee meeting on Wednesday (2 February 2022) state:

"The proposed conversion works have been designed in a sensitive manner, respectful of the building’s valued historic integrity and setting.

"The re-use of the building secures its long-term future and in so doing preserves the building, together with its special architectural features and historic interest.

"The extent of demolition is very minor, limited to the rear of the building. The adaptation and re-use of the building is being undertaken without significant alteration to the principal façade and flank elevations.

Part of the project incorporates Grade Two listed buildings, including the former Malthouse building, which has contributed to the drawn out planning process.

The planning report wrote also said: "The external works are very minor, largely focused to the rear, and ensure the preservation of the building’s original 17th -century character.

"Externally the building will essentially present no differently in terms of its current domestic villa character. The prominent red brick chimneys and pots are retained."

The application has been recommended for approval with officers listing a number of conditions for the work.

This includes agreeing on details of how each column and truss will be either left exposed or enclosed - with at least one truss being left exposed.

Work was originally planned to start on the development in the summer of 2020.