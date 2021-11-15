Award for affordable homes scheme in village where prices are soaring
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Housing specialists that helped deliver 18 affordable homes at Peek Close in Lavenham have won an award for their efforts which aimed to provide sustainable housing for local residents.
According to Zoopla, house prices in Lavenham have risen 43% in the last ten years - meaning many local residents were priced out of the housing market.
Hastoe Housing Association, won the 'Best Partnership' (South) category at the Inside Housing Development Awards - this was for their work with the Lavenham Community Land Trust (CLT)
The CLT helped to ensure that the new homes, built on the site of a disused maintenance depo, were prioritised for people with a local connection to Lavenham - enabling them to remain living locally.
The homes were also built to a "high sustainability standard" making them more affordable to residents to live in and run.
Carroll Reeve, Chair of Lavenham CLT said: "If there's one word of advice I can offer other community-led development partnerships, it's perseverance.
"I know it might sound corny but determination and a positive outlook is needed when seeking solutions that will work for everyone.
"Peek Close was a truly collaborative effort, only achieved by working closely together. It would not have been possible without the contributions and commitment of all our partners."
Work on the Peek Close site began in September 2017 and the construction of the new homes started in March 2018.
The development was funded by a £3.2 million investment including £799,000 grant funding from Homes England and £95,000 from Babergh District Council - it was officially opened James Cartlidge MP for South Suffolk earlier this year.
Currently the 18 homes in Peek Close are fully occupied with 13 of the properties being made available for affordable rent and the remaining five offered through shared ownership, to help first time buyers onto the housing ladder.
Ulrike Maccariello, Development Director at Hastoe, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the Best Partnership Award.
"This reflects our commitment to working in partnership with communities on all our rural schemes.
"Lavenham has been a true collaboration of all partners involved and we are extremely proud of the finished scheme and that we provide 18 affordable homes to local people."
Earlier this month the Leiston Community Land Trust outlined their plans to rejuvenate Leiston Town centre.