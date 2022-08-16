News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for seven new homes in south Suffolk village refused

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM August 16, 2022
Land north of The Street, Layham, which was subject to plans for seven homes.

Land north of The Street, Layham, which was subject to plans for seven homes.

Plans for seven homes in Layham have been refused planning permission by Babergh District Council.

Vaughn and Blyth's plans included two two-bed semi-detached homes, two three-bed semi-detached, and one four-bed house and two three-bed bungalows, on land north of The Street.

Babergh's decision notice explained why the project was refused, saying: "The proposal would represent an incongruous urban extension outside the built-up area boundary within the countryside and Special Landscape Area."

The decision notice also outlines how the project "would place additional strain on services, facilities and infrastructure".

There was also concern raised over how sustainable the plans were, as the scheme was deemed "vehicle dominated".

The decision notice went on to say: "This proposal would erode the existing pattern, form and character of rural terrain and the countryside.

"By creating a speculative urban development extension in this rural location that is not specifically needed or necessary."

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin planning consultancy, said: "The proposal offers a modest development that would meet the recognised need of small family homes/properties for couples but which would equally be attractive to those wishing to downsize and those moving into their older years where many of the existing properties in the area do not meet current accessibility standards."



