Homes plan for Long Melford petrol station
- Credit: Google Earth
Nine homes are set to be built at the site of a former petrol station in Long Melford after a scheme was given the green light by planners.
Willow Walk Developments Ltd's proposals for the site in Southgate Street have been approved by Babergh District Council.
Two previous applications for the site - for 19 and 16 homes - were submitted before being withdrawn.
The most recent application proposed building a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.
Planning documents said: "The proposal complies with national planning polices in providing homes, including smaller housing, at an appropriate density on a brownfield site within a large village.
"It therefore represents sustainable development."
However, Long Melford Parish Council "strongly and unanimously" objected to the proposals as it claimed nine homes would be an "overdevelopment" of the site.
Community leaders also said the design of the properties "is not in keeping with adjacent properties or the general locale".
The approval of the plans come shortly after Bloor Homes outlined its vision to build 150 properties on land off Station Road after the scheme received the go-ahead in August last year.