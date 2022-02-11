News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Brakes put on 20 homes plan after withdrawal

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM February 11, 2022
Onehouse in Suffolk isn't pronounced how it looks

The plans were set to be accepted by the planning committee but were withdrawn late on, prior to the meeting. - Credit: Archant

Plans for 20 new homes in a Suffolk village have been withdrawn. 

The project at Onehouse, near Stowmarket, was submitted by Harris Strategic Land, on a 3.4 acre site south of Forest Road, in Onehouse, near Stowmarket, and included 7 affordable homes.

The plans had been recommended for approval but were withdrawn from Mid Suffolk Council's development control committee on Wednesday [February 9]. 

The developers said that the project would have a "sensitive design", with plans in place for an area of open space to accommodate a children's play area included.

The scheme did face some concern from locals and Onehouse Parish council.

In comments to the committee, a council spokesman wrote: "The development will diminish the strategic gap between Stowmarket and Onehouse which has already been reduced with the granting of permission for the developments in Union Road."

Councillors were also concerned about highway safety, believing that the project would increase the risk on roads around the site.

Committee members were informed at the beginning of the meeting that the plans were withdrawn following late concerns raised over landscape and heritage issues.     

Following further advice in response to the issues, the plan will return to the committee.

