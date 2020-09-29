‘Fun-loving’ teenager with anorexia ‘referred into NHS team with severe staffing crisis’, inquest told

Averil Hart inquest: The teenager, from Newton near Sudbury in Suffolk, died in December 2012

Anorexic teenager Averil Hart, who died just weeks into her first term at university, was referred into an eating disorder team experiencing a “severe staffing crisis”, an inquest heard.

Averil is described by her family as being extremely intelligent, receiving five A grades at A-level. She had anorexia for three years before she started university

Dr Jane Shapleske, speaking on the second day of Suffolk student Averil’s inquest, said it was “absolutely recognised” that the Norfolk Community Eating Disorder Service (NCEDS), which the 19-year-old was referred into after 10 months as an inpatient, had significant staffing issues.

She said the teenager, from Newton, near Sudbury, had refused a referral to her local eating disorder team in Suffolk on discharge from an in-patient ward for eating disorders at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, in August 2012.

Dr Shapleske, now retired, worked as a consultant psychiatrist in the Cambridge Adult Eating Disorder Service while Averil was on the ward.

The gifted former Colchester Royal Grammar School pupil died just 10 weeks into her creative writing course at the University of East Anglia in December 2012.

Averil Hart with her father Nic

She rapidly lost weight in the first term and collapsed on December 7.

Rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) with a dangerously low temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar, medics put her on a gastroenterology ward where she was asked to feed herself from the food trolley.

She died surrounded by family at Addenbrooke’s on December 15, after slipping into a hypoglycaemic coma.

Dr Shapleske told the inquest, overseen by assistant Cambridgeshire coroner Sean Horstead, that because she did not engage with the Suffolk eating disorder team, “technically” Averil did not have a care coordinator between her discharge in August and arrival at university.

Averil Hart inquest: The 19-year-old died from anorexia in 2012

However, Dr Sarah Beglin, from the national team, had a good relationship with Averil and was therefore asked to “bridge the gap”. Without this, Averil would have been left in the care of her GP.

Dr Shapleske said Averil was not due to be at UEA until September 23, adding: “We hoped there would be someone (a care coordinator) then, but there was a severe staffing crisis.

“This (affected) anyone being referred into a service, including Averil.”

Dr Beglin remained the point of contact for Averil until she was assigned a care coordinator in Norfolk, Dr Shapleske said.

Averil died on December 15, 2012.

On Monday, Averil’s mother Miranda Campbell told the coroner the teenager’s death could have been avoided.

Ms Campbell questioned why alarm bells did not ring with professionals over her daughter’s decline, and raised concern at her not being seen by her assigned care co-ordinator until three-and-a-half weeks into university.

The 19-year-old’s family had been told on her discharge from in-patient services that she was “at high risk of relapse”.

Averil herself had penned diary entries detailing her deterioration, not seen until after her death.

In mid-November, she wrote: “I can’t believe I’m still going, what I’m even running on any more.”

Averil Hart inquest: The Suffolk teenager died just weeks into her first term at the University of East Anglia

Averil’s health had rapidly declined while her care co-ordinator was on a two-week holiday, her mother said.

Dr Shapleske told the coroner “it was not unusual” for a patient to lose weight after discharge, and said other factors such as blood pressure, pulse rate and temperature would also need to be considered before intervention.

Although Averil was deemed “high risk”, Dr Shapleske said, blood tests would have been taken every two months.

She said the rate of weight loss considered to be “of concern” in an eating disorder patient would be 0.5kg (1lb) or more per week.

The UEA sign, Earlham Road entrance.

“I wasn’t involved in (Averil’s) care at that point, but it’s quite common for people to lose weight and stabilise, sometimes it can come off fairly rapidly, there’s some suggestion that occurred before she was admitted to the NNUH,” Dr Shapleske added.

But she said if the rate of loss was 0.5kg a week, weekly monitoring would be the standard offer.

On Monday, Mr Horstead asked Averil’s father Mr Hart what he expected Averil’s monitoring and treatment regime to be after her discharge from hospital.

“My expectation was it would be different, but equally robust,” he said.

Shortly before her death at Addenbrooke’s, Mr Hart said despite both parents wanting her detained under the Mental Health Act (MHA) as she could “hardly lift her head from the pillow”, this was ruled out by medics.

Dr Shapleske said the Mental Capacity Act would need to be used to assess if a patient was making a “reasonable choice to avoid treatment”.

Mr Hart said: “I got the impression (that doctors) were uncertain as to how best to deal with both the timing of a mental health assessment, and whether it was necessary.”

Mr Horstead is overseeing the separate inquests into the deaths of five women, including Averil, who died from eating disorders while under the care of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

Four of the inquests, into the deaths of Maria Jakes, Emma Brown, Madeleine Wallace and Amanda Bowles, have concluded.

The inquest, expected to last four weeks, continues.