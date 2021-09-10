Mother 'appears to have lost control of motorbike' before fatal crash
- Credit: Michael Mann Photography
A mother-of-four appears to have lost control of the motorcycle she was riding leading to a collision with oncoming traffic, an inquest hearing was told.
Daniella Milburn, 33, from Hadleigh had been travelling along the A1071 at Hintlesham on March 29, 2021, at about 5.30pm when the crash happened.
She died at the scene and was identified by her husband Dale Milburn.
Speaking at the opening of the inquest into her death, senior coroner's officer Julie Leacock said: "It appears she lost control of the motorcycle and was then in collision with oncoming vehicles, suffering multiple injuries."
Previously, Daniella had been described in a family tribute as an "ever caring and loving mother, sister, aunt and wife" who "will be missed by all".
They said she was "a headstrong and devoted mother always thinking of her children and putting them first whilst supporting her husband and his career".
Coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest for an internal case review on February 1, 2022, with an inquest to be held on March 14, 2022.
