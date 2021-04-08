Published: 12:51 PM April 8, 2021

The family of a "devoted mother" who died in a tragic road crash have paid a moving tribute to her, saying: "Words cannot describe the loss we all feel."

Mother-of-four Daniella Milburn was described as an "ever caring and loving mother, sister, aunt and wife" who "will be missed by all".

The "loved and cherished wife of Dale Milburn and devoted mother of Teigan, Mayson, Lacie and Leighla" was riding a Honda motorcycle on the A1071 at Hintlesham when she was involved in a collision with a Ford S Max, Ford Mondeo and Mini Cooper.

An ambulance and air ambulance were called to the incident at 5.35pm on Monday, March 29, but the 33-year-old died at the scene.

Daniella Milburn was a devoted mother - Credit: Michael Mann Photography

A tribute issued on behalf of the family by Suffolk police said: "Daniella Milburn, loved and cherished wife of Dale Milburn and devoted mother of Teigan, Mayson, Lacie and Leighla was taken from us on Monday, March 29.

You may also want to watch:

"She was an ever caring and loving mother, sister, aunt and wife, raised by her father Robert Cole and her grandma Betty Cole in Haughley, Suffolk.

"She was a headstrong and devoted mother always thinking of her children and putting them first whilst supporting her husband and his career.

"They were completely driven to making each other happy and to creating a great life for their children.

"Rarely getting one and not the other, joined at the hip, the love and happiness they shared for each other is unmeasurable and they had big dreams for themselves and their children’s future.

"She was incredibly focused, hard-working, and she was extremely passionate about her friends and family.

"Words cannot describe the loss we all feel.

"Her family are incredibly proud of all that she had accomplished in her life. She had such a caring, loving nature and became such a strong and beautiful woman and role model for her children and siblings.

"She will be missed by all.

"As we loved you, so we miss you.

In our memory you are near.

Loved, remembered, longed for always,

Bringing many a silent tear.

"In our thought, our hearts and in our prayers x

"Xxx Always & Forever xxX"

Anyone who saw the collision or the manner of driving of any of the vehicles should contact Suffolk police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 288 of March 29.