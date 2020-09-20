‘It would destroy the economy’ - Ipswich traders’ fears over second lockdown

Lizzi Flaherty fears small businesses will be badly hit by any form of lockdown Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich market traders and shoppers have expressed fear at the potential of a second lockdown - with concerns it would have a ‘devastating’ impact on businesses and the economy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Catherine Edwards said she was opposed to any lockdown being implemented in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT Catherine Edwards said she was opposed to any lockdown being implemented in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Prime minister Boris Johnson and the government are reportedly considering a two-week lockdown amid a rise of Covid-19 cases in England.

Several restrictions, such as the ‘rule of six’ on social gatherings, have been introduced in recent weeks, while many parts of the country remain in some form of lockdown.

The rise in cases has sparked fears over a lockdown being introduced in Suffolk, with many businesses on the road to recovery from the measures introduced earlier in the year.

Catherine Edwards, a market trader from The Old Felixstowe Brewing Company, said: “I absolutely don’t think we should lock the country down - it would destroy the economy.

MORE: Mapped: Which Suffolk postcode areas have the most new coronavirus cases?

“The measures that are in place are working here, so we need to stick to them.

You may also want to watch:

“I don’t think a lockdown will be necessary.

“Most of our events up until Christmas have already been cancelled. Another lockdown would be devastating.” Fellow trader Lizzi Flaherty, who manages jewellery stall Harriett & Evelynn, feared for smaller business if the area was forced into another lockdown. She said: “It’s a hard balance between economy and public health.

“As a business owner, I don’t really know what the right decision will be.

“I hope that they take everything into consideration and I hope, whatever they do, it’s non-biased.”

Shopper Jeri Kennedy added: “Local lockdowns are useful and are better than national ones.

“The government have to look at sorting out test and trace before anything else. But they don’t need to lock us down again.”

Another shopper, who gave his name as Michael, said: “I do fear for everyone who has only just gone back to work. Another lockdown here would be awful.”

MORE: ‘I just didn’t see the fun in life anymore’: What another lockdown could mean for our mental health