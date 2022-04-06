'Hope' John Travolta film will highlight RAF Lakenheath's importance

A Suffolk airbase has said they hope the new John Travolta film will highlight the importance of the base - Credit: Gregg Brown/PA

Hopes have been shared a new John Travolta movie will highlight the importance of a Suffolk airbase and its critical role in the NATO defence.

The Hollywood megastar, who sent social media into a frenzy when he was spotted in Norfolk at the weekend, is in the region for a movie inspired by RAF Lakenheath.

A spokesman for RAF Lakenheath said: "Though the 48th Fighter Wing was not stationed at RAF Lakenheath during the timeframe the book takes place, we hope the movie highlights the importance of the base and its critical role in NATO defence."

The film Travolta is starring in is based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that the 68-year-old actor says he has "always loved".

The book is a 1975 novella about the pilot of a De Havilland Vampire jet travelling from RAF Celle in Germany to RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, when his jet has an electrical failure.

The pilot encounters a De Havilland Mosquito bomber over the North Sea which has apparently been sent to shepherd him home.

The story, set in Christmas 1957, follows how the pilot is guided to a safe landing and his efforts to identify the pilot who saved him.

In an Instagram post, Travolta said: "I’m here to shoot a short film called, “The Shepherd” based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I’ve always loved."