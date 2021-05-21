News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Motorcyclist who died in A143 crash named by police

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 11:28 AM May 21, 2021    Updated: 11:57 AM May 21, 2021
The A143 at Stanton remains closed following the collision

Police have named John Valerio, 34, as the man who died in a crash at Stanton - Credit: Google Maps

Police have named 34-year-old John Valerio as the man who died in a crash on the A143 on Tuesday.

Officers were called at 7.55pm on Tuesday, May 18, to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a lorry just south of Stanton.

Mr Valerio — the motorcyclist — sadly died at the scene.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings police have provisionally identified John Valerio, 34, of Cockfield, west Suffolk, as the man who died.

The crash came less than a month after a man in his 80s died a short distance away on the A143 in Rickinghall.

In that incident the 85-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after a collision with a Ford Focus, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Joanna Spicer, who represents Blackbourn at Suffolk County Council, said she has successfully campaigned to introduce a speed limit on the A143 in a bid to prevent future accidents.

She said: "I'm extremely sorry and upset that there has been a serious accident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range
  2. 2 Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  
  3. 3 Town player-of-the-year Wilson 'the number one priority' as he joins League One club
  1. 4 Gillingham keen on several Ipswich players including skipper Chambers
  2. 5 Pre-season friendly plans in place as Cook bids to produce fit squad who can 'run the race'
  3. 6 Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury
  4. 7 'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions
  5. 8 Missing teenage boy returns home
  6. 9 Care home rated inadequate and put into special measures
  7. 10 'Nightmare' for coastal businesses as footbridge to close over summer

"The A143 has a poor record on road safety. This is a dangerous bit of road and there have been fatalities."

West Suffolk councillor Jim Thorndyke, who represents the Stanton ward at the district council, said there is a double bend just outside the village which can be dangerous for motorists.

He said the "odd accident" happens on the A143, which is the national speed limit through Stanton.

Mr Thorndyke said: "The road runs from Stanton down to Ixworth. There are some bad bends and I expect that was where it happened.

"Where I suspect this happened, there is a double bend.

"The road is the national speed limit. We get the odd accident - they happen every now and then."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the Stanton collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: CAD 359 of 18 May.

Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The A143 at Stanton remains closed following the collision

Updated

Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry on A143

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A sign welcomes drivers to Ipswich on Norwich Road.

From Ipswich to Eye - the origins of 9 Suffolk town and village names

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Hull City's Hakeeb Adelakun celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet

Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Ashton at Ipswich?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus