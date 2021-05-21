Motorcyclist who died in A143 crash named by police

Published: 11:28 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM May 21, 2021

Police have named 34-year-old John Valerio as the man who died in a crash on the A143 on Tuesday.

Officers were called at 7.55pm on Tuesday, May 18, to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a lorry just south of Stanton.

Mr Valerio — the motorcyclist — sadly died at the scene.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings police have provisionally identified John Valerio, 34, of Cockfield, west Suffolk, as the man who died.

The crash came less than a month after a man in his 80s died a short distance away on the A143 in Rickinghall.

In that incident the 85-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after a collision with a Ford Focus, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Joanna Spicer, who represents Blackbourn at Suffolk County Council, said she has successfully campaigned to introduce a speed limit on the A143 in a bid to prevent future accidents.

She said: "I'm extremely sorry and upset that there has been a serious accident.

"The A143 has a poor record on road safety. This is a dangerous bit of road and there have been fatalities."

West Suffolk councillor Jim Thorndyke, who represents the Stanton ward at the district council, said there is a double bend just outside the village which can be dangerous for motorists.

He said the "odd accident" happens on the A143, which is the national speed limit through Stanton.

Mr Thorndyke said: "The road runs from Stanton down to Ixworth. There are some bad bends and I expect that was where it happened.

"Where I suspect this happened, there is a double bend.

"The road is the national speed limit. We get the odd accident - they happen every now and then."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the Stanton collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: CAD 359 of 18 May.