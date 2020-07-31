Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Former Ipswich and England star Kieron Dyer has been left ‘deeply upset’ after allegedly being victim to racist abuse at a Suffolk golf club.

The offence allegedly happened at the bar at Hintlesham Golf Club Picture: JOHN KERR The offence allegedly happened at the bar at Hintlesham Golf Club Picture: JOHN KERR

The allegations come after Dyer visited Hintlesham Golf Club on Friday, July 24 – when another club member is said to have made a racist comment, directed towards the retired midfielder once he had left.

While he did not personally hear the abuse, Dyer’s playing partner and others inside the bar are said to have witnessed the incident.

A member of the club for several years, Dyer said he and his playing partner were left shocked and appalled as a result of the ordeal.

He said: “It was brought to my attention by a playing partner that a fellow member verbally abused me in the bar area at Hintlesham Golf Club last Friday - that abuse was of a racial nature, and included the words ‘monkey’ and ‘banana’.

“And while I did not hear it myself, as I had left the golf club to go home, I was left shocked when told. My playing partner was in attendance and heard the comments. He was also left upset by the incident informing me of what was said. Others were in attendance and have confirmed they also heard the racial abuse.

“I immediately handed in my resignation via e-mail, and have since left Hintlesham Golf Club. I have spoken to the owners and told them of my decision.

“I have been a member at Hintlesham for a few years and have always found it a nice club with plenty of good people.

“But for me this is a deeply upsetting incident. I was appalled to be told of what had been said and it is clear to me there is still a long way to go in the battle against racism.

“I just hope the matter is dealt with appropriately by the Club. There is no place for this type of racism in our society.”

Hintlesham Golf Club was approached for comment.