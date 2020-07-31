E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

PUBLISHED: 13:36 31 July 2020

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Former Ipswich and England star Kieron Dyer has been left ‘deeply upset’ after allegedly being victim to racist abuse at a Suffolk golf club.

The offence allegedly happened at the bar at Hintlesham Golf Club Picture: JOHN KERRThe offence allegedly happened at the bar at Hintlesham Golf Club Picture: JOHN KERR

The allegations come after Dyer visited Hintlesham Golf Club on Friday, July 24 – when another club member is said to have made a racist comment, directed towards the retired midfielder once he had left.

While he did not personally hear the abuse, Dyer’s playing partner and others inside the bar are said to have witnessed the incident.

A member of the club for several years, Dyer said he and his playing partner were left shocked and appalled as a result of the ordeal.

He said: “It was brought to my attention by a playing partner that a fellow member verbally abused me in the bar area at Hintlesham Golf Club last Friday - that abuse was of a racial nature, and included the words ‘monkey’ and ‘banana’.

“And while I did not hear it myself, as I had left the golf club to go home, I was left shocked when told. My playing partner was in attendance and heard the comments. He was also left upset by the incident informing me of what was said. Others were in attendance and have confirmed they also heard the racial abuse.

“I immediately handed in my resignation via e-mail, and have since left Hintlesham Golf Club. I have spoken to the owners and told them of my decision.

“I have been a member at Hintlesham for a few years and have always found it a nice club with plenty of good people.

“But for me this is a deeply upsetting incident. I was appalled to be told of what had been said and it is clear to me there is still a long way to go in the battle against racism.

“I just hope the matter is dealt with appropriately by the Club. There is no place for this type of racism in our society.”

Hintlesham Golf Club was approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Man denies murdering Suffolk mother-of-two

Suffolk police launched a murder inquiry after the death of Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Go-ahead for 18 new flats in Ipswich despite space concerns

The site in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich, where the flats are planned Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Hopes rise for future of RAF Mildenhall as hundreds of US airmen to remain at base

RAF Mildenhall - an American base since 1959 and scheduled to close from 2027. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man denies burgling cottage in seaside village

Antony Doy appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN