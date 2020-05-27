E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Still a long way to go’, admits head as schools gets second ‘inadequate’ rating

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 May 2020

Martha Hughes, headteacher at Langer Primary Academy, said she was pleased Ofsted noted the school's improvements Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Martha Hughes, headteacher at Langer Primary Academy, said she was pleased Ofsted noted the school's improvements Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Archant

Bosses at Langer Primary School in Felixstowe say they remain positive with progress being made despite a recent Ofsted ‘inadequate’ report.

Langer Primary Academy has received its second consecutive 'inadequate' rating from the eductaion watchdog Picture: GOOGLE MAPSLanger Primary Academy has received its second consecutive 'inadequate' rating from the eductaion watchdog Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The school, in Langer Road, received its second consecutive ‘inadequate’ rating from the education watchdog following an inspection in March - having previously been rated ‘good’ in 2016.

However, inspectors noted how the school had made improvements since being taken over by Unity Schools Partnership in September last year.

Ofsted visited Langer Primary Academy on March 10 and 11 - days before the coronavirus lockdown came into effect and schools were ordered to shut to most students.

In a recently-published report, inspectors bemoaned the changes of leadership and staff in the last two years, which had led to a “lack of confidence” in the school by pupils and parents.

There were also “gaps in pupils’ knowledge and understanding” stemming from a “legacy of poor provision”, while attendance was deemed too low.

Though improvements had been made since Unity took charge, the change in leadership had not yet had enough impact.

One of the clearest improvements since September, Ofsted said, is how students with special educational needs or disabilities were having their needs identified.

It was also observed how investment had been made in programmes and training for teachers.

Unity attributed the overall ‘inadequate’ rating to “previous inconsistencies in teaching and learning” and said they were determined to reverse the schools’ fortunes.

Martha Hughes, headteacher of Langer Primary Academy, said: “We are pleased that Ofsted inspectors noted the improvements the school has made in the last year.

“While we acknowledge there is still a long way to go, I have been heartened by the commitment and passion shown by staff, pupils and parents to bring about further improvements.

“We will work as hard as possible to offer the best education and support for pupils in our local community.”

Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership, added: “The report contained no surprises for the trust and the school - it highlighted successes and what everyone connected with Langer now needs to focus on.

“We look forward to continuing our support of this school, its staff and pupils, and watching it develop and grow in the months and years ahead.”

