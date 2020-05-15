E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia says farewell to last electric passenger locomotives

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 May 2020

The last Greater Anglia Class 90 locomotives have now left the Crown Point depot in Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The last Greater Anglia Class 90 locomotives have now left the Crown Point depot in Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

The last five electric locomotives that powered Intercity trains in East Anglia for more than 15 years have left the region for a new life pulling freight trains around the country.

You may also want to watch:

The Class 90 locomotives took over most services on the main line between Norwich, Ipswich and London in 2004 and have been the mainstay of the service ever since.  But they were phased out at the end of March, replaced by new 12-carriage trains built by Swiss train-maker Stadler. The last five left Norwich on Thursday.

In normal times there would have been special services run for enthusiasts to say farewell to the trains, but that was not possible because trains can only be used by essential workers.

The locomotives have an assured future – they are being transferred to Freightliner and will be used to pull container trains on electrified lines, including container trains from Ipswich to the midlands and north of England via London.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Inquest opens into death of girl, 2, who died after falling in pond

An inquest has been opened into the death of a two-year-old girl Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Baby’s body may have gone to waste centre in refuse from Ipswich

The site remains closed while investigations continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager arrested after drugs found by police

The 16-year-old was found in St Johns Road, Saxmundham, at around 3.10pm on Wednesday, May 13. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Greater Anglia says farewell to last electric passenger locomotives

The last Greater Anglia Class 90 locomotives have now left the Crown Point depot in Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA
Drive 24