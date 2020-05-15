Greater Anglia says farewell to last electric passenger locomotives

The last five electric locomotives that powered Intercity trains in East Anglia for more than 15 years have left the region for a new life pulling freight trains around the country.

The Class 90 locomotives took over most services on the main line between Norwich, Ipswich and London in 2004 and have been the mainstay of the service ever since. But they were phased out at the end of March, replaced by new 12-carriage trains built by Swiss train-maker Stadler. The last five left Norwich on Thursday.

In normal times there would have been special services run for enthusiasts to say farewell to the trains, but that was not possible because trains can only be used by essential workers.

The locomotives have an assured future – they are being transferred to Freightliner and will be used to pull container trains on electrified lines, including container trains from Ipswich to the midlands and north of England via London.