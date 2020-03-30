End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

Nearly 175 years of tradition has come to an end on East Anglia’s railways with the last regular locomotive-hauled passenger services coming to an end with no ceremony.

Locomotives have hauled trains of carriages on the main line from London to Ipswich and Norwich since the Eastern Union Railway and Eastern Counties Railway linked the capital to the region in 1846. That has now come to an end with the withdrawal of the last Intercity trains made up of Class 90 electric locomotives and Mark III carriages.

The last traditional train ran on the line last Tuesday – and while a set remained on standby for use in an emergency, from the middle of this week that too will be stood down because the old trains are not compliant with disability regulations which are being enforced from April 1.

Their replacements are 12-car electric Intercity units built by Stadler in Switzerland which have been coming into service on the main line since January.

The departure of the traditional trains came at the start of the coronavirus lockdown so there was no chance for enthusiasts to have a final trip in carriages that have become very familiar to anyone travelling to the capital in recent years.

There was no opportunity to run a “farewell special” for enthusiasts – and it would be problematic to run one after the lockdown has been lifted because of the legislative issue and the fact that Greater Anglia will be looking to dispose of the unwanted carriages as soon as possible.

However the ending of the traditional train formations is a significant event for the rail industry in the region – and in the country as a whole.

The first train from London reached Ipswich in 1846, and Norwich was reached in 1879 using tracks built by the Eastern Counties Railway (from London to Colchester) and the Eastern Union Railway for the rest of the journey to Norwich Victoria station (that site is now a supermarket). The railway companies merged with others in 1862 to form the Great Eastern Railway.

From the start the trains were formed of steam locomotives and carriages – a formation that continued until now although of course steam was superseded by diesel power in the 1950s and electric trains in the 1980s.

The Great Eastern Railway was an independent company doing its own thing on routes out of Liverpool Street for 61 years when it merged with other companies to form the London and North Eastern Railway in 1923 – the smaller rail companies had struggled to recover after the First World War.

But the East Anglian lines retained their own identity. One of the GER’s most successful locomotive classes, The Claud Hamiltons, continued operating well into British Railways’ days – the last was scrapped in 1960, sadly before the rail heritage movement really got going.

Even after the formation of the LNER, locomotives were designed specifically for the East Anglia lines – they did not need the long-distance capability of the Anglo-Scottish designs, but did need engines capable of decent speed for two to three hours at a time.

After nationalisation in 1948 British Railways sent some of its most powerful locomotives, the Britannia class, to the route. Engines like Britannia itself and Oliver Cromwell became familiar on the route through the 1950s – until the decision was taken that East Anglia should be one of the first regions to see the end of steam.

The first diesel services were introduced in 1958, hauled by what were to become Class 40 diesel locomotives, and by 1962 steam had largely disappeared from the region. The heavy Class 40s were subsequently superseded by the more powerful Class 47s.

In the early 1980s the decision was taken to electrify the lines from Colchester to Norwich and Harwich – and the route from London to Cambridge. The wires reached Ipswich in 1985 and Norwich in 1987.

The diesels were then replaced by electric Class 86 locomotives which had been transferred from the west coast route between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool – they were already 20 years old when they arrived in the region.

They provided the power for the InterCity trains until the early years of the 21st century when they were replaced by the current Class 90s. These will have a future on the rail network – they are being transferred to Freightliner, but the old Intercity carriages are likely to be cut up for scrap because there is no further use for them.