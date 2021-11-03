News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Lavenham Christmas Fair will not go ahead this year

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:14 AM November 3, 2021
Updated: 11:40 AM November 3, 2021
Lavenham Christmas fair. Picture: ARCHANT

Lavenham Christmas fair. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Organisers of the popular Christmas Fair in Lavenham have confirmed it will not be going ahead this year due to a lack of parking and concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In a statement on the Lavenham Voice and Noticeboard Facebook page,  Tony Ranzetta, who was involved with the planning of the Christmas Fair, said it had been "stood down", though it is hoped plans for a Christmas light switch-on, Santa's Grotto and carol singing will still go ahead.

Mr Ranzetta, who has been praised by the local community for his efforts, said: "What is definitely not going ahead is the market and the main event which was to be an ice city in the market place."

Festive extravaganza: The Lavenham Christmas Fair

Crowds enjoying a previous Lavenham Christmas Fair - Credit: Archant

Describing the challenges organisers faced Mr Ranzetta said there was a problem with funding and a lack of trustees. 

In his statement on Facebook Mr Ranzetta went on to say: "The real issue was always that a much publicised event becomes a big draw, our village does not have enough car parking to hold such an event safely."

He added: "In addition, we remain very unsure re Covid, while even if Covid dies down, we also have flu levels increasing. The risk of infection is growing in society generally and this argues for a long-term rethink on events."

You may also want to watch:

Despite the Lavenham Christmas Fair not going ahead this year, people in the historic Suffolk village are still being encouraged to get into the festive spirit at three late-night shopping events taking place in November and December. 

A number of shops and cafes in the town will be open until 8pm on Friday 19 and Friday 26 of November and Friday December 3 and there is currently free parking in Lavenham. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance
  3. 3 Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Ipswich Town: Brilliant Blues send out a statement
  1. 4 Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail
  2. 5 'We're on a rollercoaster ride' - Cook on 4-1 win at Wycombe
  3. 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers
  4. 7 County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents
  5. 8 Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award
  6. 9 Four places in Suffolk officially serving up Good Food
  7. 10 Go-ahead for £100m road to serve new 9,000-home Colchester town

It is not yet clear if the Lavenham Christmas Fair will be back in 2022 - Mr Ranzetta said for it to go ahead planning will need to start "immediately" as there would need to be a park and ride system in place for the safety of visitors. 

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, one of the largest events in the country, had been cancelled. 



Christmas
Lavenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harsher Covid-19 three-tier measures are set to be introduced when the lockdown ends Picture: CHARLO

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Ipswich Crown Court

Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time

Jane Hunt

person
Two way traffic lights are already in use on Guildhall Lane in Wrentham, but next month the road will be temporarily closed

Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The car caught fire on the A1120 near Earl Stonham

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon