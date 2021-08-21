Suffolk concert cancelled after R&B legend taken to hospital

Published: 11:47 AM August 21, 2021

American star Alexander O'Neal was due to perform at the OEP Live Lavenham air theatre on Saturday, August 21 - Credit: OEP Live

American R&B star Alexander O'Neal, is unable to perform in Lavenham tonight, with event organisers revealing he has been taken to hospital.

O'Neal was due to appear on stage at the OEP Live Lavenham air theatre tonight but will now be replaced by band Aswad who will be performing with a 10-piece band.

Organisers of the concert, which is part of the summer shows at the pop up theatre in Bridge Street Road in Lavenham, said on their Facebook page that O'Neal would not be performing due to "circumstances beyond their control".

However in an email sent to advise of the change of line-up they said: "Unfortunately, due to being taken to hospital Alexander O'Neal will be unable to appear this Saturday."

Whilst responding to customers on social media OEP Live said they are looking to arrange a new date for the concert saying: "We will be announcing a new date asap."

