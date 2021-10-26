News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man dies in single vehicle crash in Colchester

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:20 AM October 26, 2021   
Emergency services were called to a serious collision in Brook Street last night

A man has died after a single vehicle crash in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died following a single vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday, police have confirmed. 

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in Brook Street shortly after 5.40pm on Monday, October 25.

Now a spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that the driver sadly died at the scene. 

The road was closed for several hours as officers carried out investigations. 

The crash was originally believed to have involved two vehicles. 

Anyone with any information or CCTV or dashcam footage should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1001 of October 25. 


Colchester News

