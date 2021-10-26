Man dies in single vehicle crash in Colchester

Published: 10:20 AM October 26, 2021

A man has died after a single vehicle crash in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died following a single vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in Brook Street shortly after 5.40pm on Monday, October 25.

Now a spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that the driver sadly died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as officers carried out investigations.

The crash was originally believed to have involved two vehicles.

Anyone with any information or CCTV or dashcam footage should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1001 of October 25.



