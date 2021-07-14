Video
Watch: Man reunited with dog after car stolen from hospital car park
An 87-year-old man is "over the moon" to be reunited with his dog who was inside a car that was reported stolen from Colchester Hospital while he visited his sick wife.
Bramble, a black cocker spaniel, was inside a black Peugeot 508 which was parked in Turner Road car park at the hospital and was reported stolen at some point between 4.45pm and 5.45pm on Monday, July 12.
The car was found this morning in the staff car park at the hospital - a different car park to the one which Peter Randell said he parked in when it was stolen.
Mr Randell said he was over the moon to be reunited with his 11-year-old dog, who he originally offered a £10,000 reward for if she was returned safely.
"It is just totally unbelievable," he said.
"It was not the outcome we expected at all.
"I had personally written Bramble off and was not expecting to see her again or the car, but we got them both back and the dog back and all the contents of the car seemed to be undisturbed.
"The police called me this morning at around 8.30am to say the car had been found and that it was in the staff car park at Colchester hospital."
Mr Randell was making his way to a family holiday in Orford on Sunday, July 11 when he was wife, Anne became seriously ill and was rushed to Colchester Hospital.
Mr Randell, said his wife is still in hospital but is recovering well and is delighted with the news about their dog.
"She is still in hospital and likely to still be there for a day or more at least.
"We were doing things the whole time to try and get Bramble back. She has been gone for a couple of days and we never sat around."
Anyone with any information or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the hospital car park around the times given or has any information on the theft should submit a report online quoting the crime reference number 42/136565/21.
Essex Police have been approached for a comment.