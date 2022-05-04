Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy has made a very special trip to London - to collect the MBE he was awarded in the New Year's Honours from Buckingham Palace.

And the breakfast show presenter revealed how he almost caused a messy incident with the Royal cornflakes in the run-up to his investiture!

He received his MBE from the Duke of Cambridge who told him that the campaign he had launched to tackle litter had caught his eye.

Mark said: "He told me that when he was looking at his briefing he nearly spat out his breakfast cereal when he read about the 'Don't be a Tosser' campaign.

"He said how much he agreed that litter needed to be cleared up and I told him if he wanted anyone to lead a campaign he knew where I was!

"It was really, really good. They don't just hand out the award. They talk to you and everyone feels really special."

Wednesday's investiture was the first at Buckingham Palace for two years - the Covid pandemic and restoration work at the palace has meant that ceremonies have been switched to Windsor Castle.

Mark went to London with his wife and fellow radio presenter Lesley Dolphin and stayed the night in a nearby hotel so he didn't have to travel far in his morning suit.

He said: "We were only about five minutes away, but when we walked there we could see quite a crowd looking to see what was happening. People were asking what I was dressed up for."

He had not realised it was the first investiture at the palace for two years until they arrived and were told what would be happening.

And he was in good company at the investiture: "Simon Mayo was there collecting his award - another radio presenter from Suffolk! And there was Roy Hodgson. It was a very special event."

Mark was awarded the MBE in the New Year's Honours for his services to local radio and the community in Suffolk in general.

Mark Murphy's Don't be a Tosser campaign disrupted the royal breakfast! - Credit: Archant

As well as Don't Be a Tosser he has also worked with the police on the Bin a Blade campaign and has also helped to establish Suffolk Day as a key date on the county's calendar.



