Mark Murphy to step down as host of BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy has announced he will be stepping down as host of the BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One of the most recognisable voices to listeners of BBC Radio Suffolk has announced he will be stepping down as host of the breakfast show.

BBC Radio Suffolk's long-standing presenter Mark Murphy announced the news during his show this morning, Monday, June 13.

Mark has presented the show on and off for over 20 years and said it feels the time is now right to hand it over to someone else.

Mark Murphy first joined the BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show in 2000 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He added: "Presenting the BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show has been my dream job, to host this prestigious programme in my home county has been a real privilege.

"Growing up I always wanted to be on the radio, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I’ve worked with some incredibly talented people.

“Being the first voice people hear in the morning as the alarm goes off is very special but the 3.30am starts are now taking their toll and it’s time to pass it over to somebody new."

The news comes after Mark's wife Lesley Dolphin announced her retirement last month.

Mark and his wife Lesley are two of the most familiar voices to listeners of BBC Radio Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Mark made his first appearance on the BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show in 2000 just before Ipswich Town won promotion to the Premier League and has been a firm favourite with the Suffolk audience.

He first found national recognition in 2003 when he was crowned the UK Radio Academy News broadcaster of the year, beating the likes of Radio Four and Five Live.

The judges described him as "the epitome of what a broadcaster should be, in his reporting of news and holding those in power to account".

He went on to win a string of awards for his broadcasting including Radio Academy recognition of his coverage of the Steve Wright killings and his anti-litter campaign Don’t Be a Tosser.

Mark also won a Radio Academy Gold award for telling the story live from the US about how Suffolk man Bartholomew Gosnold founded Jamestown.

After a five-year break from breakfast he was back in 2016 for a second spell.

Mark will be hosting a new show on Saturdays and Sundays - Credit: Archant

During this period he helped steer Suffolk through Brexit and the Covid pandemic, being a trusted voice in difficult times.

He was recently awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Years Honours list and also received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Suffolk.

Although he is stepping down as host of the breakfast show, Mark is not leaving BBC Radio Suffolk.

He’ll be moving to host two new shows at the weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Talking about his new show, Mark said: “I’m super excited about the new programmes which means my Ipswich Town fanzine show Life’s a Pitch will be back and I’ll have a few surprises for those tuning in."

Mark’s last breakfast show is Thursday, June 23, with his new show beginning on Saturday, July 9.