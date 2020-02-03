Ex-Northamptonshire chief executive gets role in investments at Mid Suffolk

Councillor Peter Gould, new cabinet member for assets and investments at mid Suffolk District Council. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

The former chief executive of Northamptonshire County Council has secured a cabinet role in Suffolk overseeing assets and investments.

Suzie Morley, Mid Suffolk District Council leader, said the new cabinet appointments added a wealth of knowledge to her team. Picture: PAUL GEATER Suzie Morley, Mid Suffolk District Council leader, said the new cabinet appointments added a wealth of knowledge to her team. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Conservative councillor for Eye, Peter Gould, was appointed cabinet member for assets and investments at Mid Suffolk District Council on January 23, as one of two new cabinet appointments.

Mr Gould was elected in May last year to Mid Suffolk, but has experience working in local authorities.

He was formerly chief executive of Northamptonshire County Council between September 2000 and February 2007, resigning after failing to reach an agreement with councillors over the future structure of the authority.

Northamptonshire notably ran into financial difficulties in 2018 in which it was essentially declared insolvent, although Mr Gould had left the authority more than a decade prior to that.

Councillor Harry Richardson, who is cabinet member without portfolio at Mid Suffolk District Council. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL Councillor Harry Richardson, who is cabinet member without portfolio at Mid Suffolk District Council. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Also joining him in Mid Suffolk's cabinet with a non-portfolio role is Thurston councillor Harry Richardson, also Conservative, who was elected in May last year.

Both began their cabinet roles with immediate effect.

Mr Richardson said that while the role did not have a specific portfolio, there was a broad scope of work he would tackle.

He added: "I am delighted to have been asked by the leader of the council to join the cabinet.

"The cabinet plays an important role in ensuring we deliver high quality public services while keeping council tax as low as is feasibly possible, and I feel very privileged to be able to make my own contribution towards those goals."

Suzie Morley, Mid Suffolk District Council leader, said the two appointments expanded the wealth of knowledge in her team.

She said: "Councillor Gould comes with a depth of understanding to the challenges we face with his experience of running a county council.

"Our assets and investments form a significant part of our income and enable us to keep council tax low for our residents and I am keen to harness his knowledge and experience.

"Councillor Richardson is the youngest member of our group and I am keen to bring new talent and fresh points of view into the cabinet.

"As a cabinet member without a specific portfolio he can be involved in all aspects of our decision-making process."