Desperate plea to find missing 15-year-old as re-appeal launched

Published: 8:08 AM August 23, 2021

Have you seen missing Atlanta Butler? - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

A 15-year-old girl from Essex who has links to Ipswich is still missing, as police launch a re-appeal to locate her.

Atlanta Butler has been missing from her home in north Essex since Wednesday, August 18.

Atlanta is about 5ft 1in tall and was last known to be wearing a black jacket and light grey trainers.

She has links to Kelvedon, Ipswich, Chelmsford, Maldon and Stratford.

Anyone with information should call Essex Police immediately on 101.



