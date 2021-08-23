News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Desperate plea to find missing 15-year-old as re-appeal launched

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:08 AM August 23, 2021   
A re-appeal has been launched to locate a missing teenager who has links with Ipswich

Have you seen missing Atlanta Butler? - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

A 15-year-old girl from Essex who has links to Ipswich is still missing, as police launch a re-appeal to locate her.

Atlanta Butler has been missing from her home in north Essex since Wednesday, August 18

Atlanta is about 5ft 1in tall and was last known to be wearing a black jacket and light grey trainers.

She has links to Kelvedon, Ipswich, Chelmsford, Maldon and Stratford.

Anyone with information should call Essex Police immediately on 101.


